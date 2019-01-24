No. 22 Barton Wrestling derailed by 3rd ranked Mavericks

The No. 22 ranked Barton Community College wrestling team concluded their final home meet of the season Wednesday as the 3rd ranked Mavericks of Northwest Kansas Technical College handed the Cougars a 38-8 defeat.

Barton drops to 1-1 in conference season and 4-3 in duals overall, outscoring opponents 178-136 in the seven matches. The Cougars’ next action comes next Wednesday in a trip to Colby Community College for a 7:00 p.m. conference match.

It took Barton five matches for the Cougars to get on the board with the first points coming in the 165 division as Gable Howerton came up a point shy of a major decision compiling a 12-5 win over the Mavericks’ Keon Muckelvene to run his dual record to 6-1.

8th ranked Gage McBride made it two straight in piling up a 17-1 technical fall victory over Bowman Ellis in the Yukon, Oklahoma, native’s final time on the home mat in running his dual record to 7-0.

The Mavericks, who have six nationally ranked wrestlers in the lineup, wrestled just five of them with each five earning a victory.

Hometown product Keaton Sander had the best opportunity of an upset as the 141 pound sophomore’s rally fell short 7-6 to top ranked Bat-Erdene Boldmaa. Sander trailed 5-2 after the first, fighting through two Boldmaa takedowns in the period before getting an escape and takedown himself to tie the match at 5 headed to the final frame. Boldmaa came through with the move he needed on a 49 second takedown in providing the difference in holding off Sander’s escape ten seconds later and subsequent takedown attempts to hold on for the win.

Joining McBride and Sander in their final match on the Barton home mat, 133 division 5th ranked Gage Gomez took his first dual loss of the season as 6th ranked Munkbat Bar-Edene added three more points to his first period lead in the second to register a 12-1 major decision.