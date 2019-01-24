Mildred A. Brauer, 101, La Crosse, Kansas, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mrs. Brauer was born December 15, 1917, in Rozel, Kansas, the daughter of Henry W. and Katherine B. (Both) Ideker. She was a resident of La Crosse, Kansas, since 1977, moving there from Albert, Kansas. A 1936 graduate of Rozel High School, Rozel, Kansas, she was a homemaker.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

On January 4, 1942, she married Warren “Jack” Price at Tacoma, Washington. He preceded her in death November 12, 1943, while serving with the United States Army in the North Africa area during World War II.

On January 25, 1948, she married Paul J. Brauer at the First Christian Church, Larned, Kansas. He preceded her in death February 28, 2007.

Survivors include: one son, Dennis R. Brauer, Dodge City, Kansas; two daughters, Norma J. Edwards, La Crosse, Kansas, and Sharon F. McKown, Hutchinson, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Clarence Grover, Nebraska, Kimberly Corsair, La Crosse, Kansas, Jordon Schneider, Hays, Kansas, Chelsey McCarroll, Bentley, Kansas, Brenda Grant, Winfield, Kansas, Krissondra Rydzel, Kansas City, Missouri, and Alicia Boor, Hoisington, Kansas; ten great grandchildren, Jacob Grover, Kelsey Grover, Cody Grover, Jorja Grover, Wyatt Corsair, Chance Corsair, Kylie McCarroll, Trinity McCarroll, Connor Boor, and Declan Rydzel; and one brother Lester H. Ideker, La Crosse, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; one daughter in law, Rosa Brauer; one brother Vernon F. Ideker; one infant brother, Velmer H. Ideker; and two sisters, Evelyn F. Blattner, and Rosella A. Smith.

Visitation will be Friday, January 25, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas.

Church visitation will be Saturday, January 26, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at the First Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. at the First Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Phyllis Burdge officiating.

Interment will be Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. in Christ the King Lutheran Cemetery, Dodge City, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the First Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Kansas, or Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.