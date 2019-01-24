Mark Goodheart Wins NFOA Contributor Award

KSHSAA Press Release

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced that Mark Goodheart has been awarded the National Federation Officials Association (NFOA) Distinguished National Contributor Award. The NFHS selects one individual from across the country to be awarded to this honor each year.

Goodheart is from Bison, Kansas and has been a registered official with the KSHSAA for 46 years. He has officiated basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball during his career. He also officiated collegiate basketball at the small college level for 30 years and worked six national tournaments. Goodheart serves as a league commissioner for three leagues and is a basketball area supervisor for the KSHSAA. He has helped coordinate numerous basketball official clinics and camps and has worked with the Fort Hays State Intramural department in utilizing officials in their program for contests he assigns.

Goodheart has been in the Otis-Bison school system for 38 years and is currently the K-12 principal at Otis-Bison schools.

“The KSHSAA appreciates the contributions Mark has made in helping recruit, retain, train and assign officials in Kansas. Mr. Goodheart has served the youth of Kansas as an official for over 40 years and is very deserving of this recognition,” said KSHSAA Executive Director, Bill Faflick.

The NFHS also recognized twelve other active officials as 2018 State Officials of the Year. These officials have made significant contributions to high school officiating as a KSHSAA registered official.

Baseball – Phil Lombardi, Kansas City

Boys Basketball – John Stous, Holton

Girls Basketball – Jerry Higgins, Hutchinson

Football – Gary Davis, Chetopa

Boys Soccer – Brandon Perry, Topeka

Girls Soccer – Marc Tiemann, Lenexa

Boys Track & Field – Chris Rorabaugh, Ellis

Girls Track & Field – Curtis Conrad, Cheney

Softball – Brian Miller, Wichita

Volleyball – Dave Dover, Leawood

Wrestling – Justin Thaw, North Newton

Gymnastics – Janice Baker, Shawnee