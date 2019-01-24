Man from Ellsworth accused of DUI after 2-vehicle crash

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on DUI allegations following an accident just before 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Geary County.

A 2008 Ford pickup driven by Bruce Bowie, 59, Ellsworth, was southbound on the Kansas 18 Bypass and failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department. The Ford collided with a 2011 Nissan driven by Frank Smith, Junction City.

Deputies arrested Bowie on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Transporting an Open Container and Failure to stop at a stop sign. Smith was not injured, according to the sheriff’s department.