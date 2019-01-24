Local wheat producers get update on 2019 crop

To keep their producers informed, the Great Bend Coop hosts several events throughout the year that help farmers keep up with the latest trends in farm practices and the condition of current crops. Tuesday the Coop hosted Kansas State Wheat and Forage Extension Specialist Romulo Lollato who spoke to producers about the current condition of the 2019 wheat crop in Barton County. Lollato says this years crop is a mixture of wheat that was planted before the heavy rains in September and the wheat that was planted deep into the fall.

Romulo Lollato Audio

It’s the wheat that was planted late that Lollato is concerned about. He says since the plants have not developed many tillers, its winter hardiness is a concern right now.

Romulo Lollato Audio

The next informational meeting hosted by the Great Bend Coop will be Tuesday January 29th from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at American Ag Credit in Great Bend. The meeting will deal with climate fieldview and lunch will be served. To RSVP call 620-786-6962 or call the Coop at 793-3531.