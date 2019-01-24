Kansas man held on $10,000 bond for alleged forgery

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged forgery.

Just after 2a.m. Thursday police arrested David Voter, 48, of Manhattan was arrested in the 900 block of Thurston in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

He is being held on a $10,000 Bond for two counts of forgery.

He has two previous convictions for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property in Marshall County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.