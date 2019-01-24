Kansas man accused of buying computer, iPhone with counterfeit cash

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating numerous reports of counterfeit cash and have made an arrest.

Police in Hutchinson have arrested 34-year-old Joshua Downey, 34, for two counts of counterfeiting money, theft by deception as well as drug charges.

According to police, on January 12, Downey purchased a computer and monitor using a fake $100 bill. On January 18, he purchased an iPhone using fake $20 bills.

When police arrested him, he was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

His is being held on a $7,500 Bond.