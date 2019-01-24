Kan. lake to host Cabela’s King Kat Classic National Championship, Qualifier

Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail has announced that the 2020 King Kat Championship Classic will be held October 25th and 26th, 2020 at Milford Lake, according to a media release from the Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The championship will bring two-person teams from across the United States to fish for catfish at Milford Lake. Over $100,000 in prize money and outdoor products will be awarded to top finishers.

Jeremey Coe, Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Director added, “We are excited to be returning to Milford Lake with the King Kat Trail. It’s been several years in the process setting these events up an we can’t thank the staff at the Geary County CVB enough for all they do in making these events a success! Milford Lake i one of the top destinations in the sport of catfishing!

Geary County Commissioner Charles Stimatze stated that the event will demonstrate why Junction City was named in the past as one of the Top 200 Towns to Live for Anglers and Hunters.

The Milford Lake King Kat Qualifier will be on March 30th, 2019 at the Farnum Creek Boat Ramp at Milford Lake.