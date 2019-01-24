Great Bend keeping tabs on Trail of Lights visitors

The numbers are finally in for the amount of visitors that experienced the Trail of Lights in Great Bend. The figure for 2018 was 2,090 vehicles counted.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the number is slightly down from a year before because the City chose to have greeters/counters out just two hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. instead of the typical three hours.

Christina Hayes Audio

Greeters were out 26 days with stats accumulated from the Saturday after Thanksgiving to December 22. Of those vehicles counted, 2,029 were from Kansas, 12 from Texas, 10 out of Missouri, and six from Colorado and Oklahoma. Outside of Barton County, the counties most represented in the total was Pawnee County at 92, Stafford at 40, and Reno County shelled out 38.

The greeters were able to collect $3,741 in donations from drivers, money that will go into the new lights and repairs fund.

In 2017, there was 2,450 visitors that viewed the Trail of Lights.