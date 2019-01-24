Gold Medal Flour recall due to possible Salmonella

MINNEAPOLIS – General Mills has announced a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

According to a media release from the FDA, the recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.

This recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit www.generalmills.com/flour.

“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” said Jim Murphy, President of General Mills Meals and Baking Division. “This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”

This voluntary recall includes the following code date currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC: 000-16000-19610-0

Recalled Better if Used by Date: 20APR2020KC

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Remember

Do not eat uncooked dough or batter made with raw flour. Flour is made from wheat that is grown outdoors where bacteria are often present. Flour is typically not treated to kill bacteria during the normal milling process.

Actions you should take

Do not eat or taste dough or batter made with raw flour. Properly cook or bake food made with flour. Bacteria (such as Salmonella) that might be found in the raw flour will be eliminated. Check your pantry and throw away any products that match the recalled product listed below. If possible, save the product name, UPC (bar code) and Better if Used By Date to help our Consumer Relations team assist you with a replacement coupon. If you no longer have the flour package or have any doubts, throw away the flour. If you have any questions about this recall or need a replacement coupon for any product included in this recall, complete this form or call our Consumer Relations team at 1-800-230-8103.