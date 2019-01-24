SHELBY, IOWA – Glenna Marie Bone, died on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan, Iowa, having attained the age of eighty-eight years, eight months and seventeen days. She was the daughter of William Delmer and Gladys Marie (Howard) Hoberecht, born on May 3, 1930 in Newton, Kansas. She was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church and attended school in Great Bend, graduating from Great Bend High School with the class of 1948. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in Great Bend.

On July 11, 1948, Glenna was united in marriage to James Arthur (Art) Bone at the First Presbyterian Church in Great Bend. To this union three children were born: Bill, Suzette and Colette. Glenna worked keeping books for her dad at his company, Ace Pipe Pulling and also worked for other oil companies for several years.

In 1969 the family moved to Shelby, Iowa. After the death of Art on December 10, 1970, Glenna remained in Shelby for a few years before moving to Council Bluffs and began work for Archer Petroleum in Omaha. In 1981 she moved to Bremerton, Washington where she did clerical work for Bangor Submarine Base Fire Department.

Upon her retirement, Glenna worked at a local Walmart as a greeter and was affectionately called “Granny”. In 2003, Glenna returned to Shelby to be with her family during her grandson’s illness. She had a very infectious smile that brightened many lives. Glenna was very active in whatever church she belonged to from Kansas to Washington state and Shelby and Harlan, Iowa. She enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle with her friends in Shelby. She was always busy in her gardens from spring to fall.

She is survived by her daughters, Suzette Bone of Suquamish, Washington and Colette and her husband Bob Plagman of Shelby, Iowa; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; her siblings: Russell Hoberecht and his wife Wanda of Great Bend, Kansas; Leland Hoberecht and his wife Dott of Derby, Kansas; Thelma and her husband Sol Buettgenbach of Hutchinson, Kansas and Donald Hoberecht and his wife Virginia of Wichita, Kansas; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Glenna was preceded in death by her son Bill, grandson Randy Plagman and son-in-law Rick Reynolds.

Services were held in Harlan, Iowa on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Funeral Service held at 2:00 p.m. following the visitation, with Pastor Marshall Hoberecht presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530