Fire Marshal: Kan. fire victim was smoking while using oxygen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita’s fire marshal says a 58-year-old man who died in a house fire was smoking while using oxygen.

Battalion Chief Jim Wilson says crews were called to a home in south Wichita early Thursday after a passerby reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

The victim was found dead in a bedroom, where the fire was burning.

Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis said the fire is believed to have been sparked by the victim smoking while using oxygen.

It caused $55,000 in damage to the home and its contents.