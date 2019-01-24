GREAT BEND – Everette J. “Dobber” Partridge, 87, passed away January 23, 2019 at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born June 4, 1931 to Floyd Ray & Hazel Viola (Heitz) Partridge. He married Ierene Lepej June 4, 1950 at Great Bend, Kansas. She died June 21, 2005.

A Great Bend resident for most of his life, Everette was the owner of Estes Trash Service for 21 years and also worked for J.C. McIntire Lumber Yard for 9 years and in the Fuller Brush chemical department for 19 years. He raised greyhounds and loved to hunt, fish, bowl, play softball, bingo, cards and dominos. He was a member of the Eagles and a former member of the Elks Lodge.

Survivors include, a son, Larry Partridge of Great Bend; three daughters, Sandra Kagle of Galva, Sharon White of Great Bend and Susan Smith and husband Gene of Wichita Falls; one sister, Evelyn Cosby of LaCrosse; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Hazel Partridge; his wife, Ierene Partridge; a brother, Russell Partridge; and two sisters, Viola Eychener and Darlene Geer.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 27, 2019, with family present at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 28, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. Inurnment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery following the service. Memorials are suggested to the Everette Partridge Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

