Cop Shop (1/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/23)

Injury Accident

At 4:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 6th Street & Hickory Street in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:23 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 160 Avenue in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/23)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:51 a.m. a report of an unknown subject taking items from the residence was made at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.

Theft

At 12:27 p.m. theft of money from his wallet was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

Breathing Problems

At 1:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1419 21st Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:11 p.m. a report of some doors on the storage sheds open at 5210 10th Street was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 2204 29th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:24 p.m. an officer arrested Gina Wiig at 5625 10th Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:15 p.m. the K-9 was used at 3307 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:02 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 800 Monroe Street.