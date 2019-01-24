Cop Shop (1/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/23)
Injury Accident
At 4:57 p.m. an accident was reported at 6th Street & Hickory Street in Hoisington.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:23 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway & NE 160 Avenue in Claflin.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/23)
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 10:51 a.m. a report of an unknown subject taking items from the residence was made at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.
Theft
At 12:27 p.m. theft of money from his wallet was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.
Breathing Problems
At 1:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1419 21st Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 2:11 p.m. a report of some doors on the storage sheds open at 5210 10th Street was made.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 2204 29th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 5:24 p.m. an officer arrested Gina Wiig at 5625 10th Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 8:15 p.m. the K-9 was used at 3307 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:02 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 800 Monroe Street.