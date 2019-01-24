Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/23)

BOOKED: Eric Wade Reed on Rice County District Court warrant for failure to appear with cash bond of $900.

BOOKED: Gina Wiig on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Adam Bailey of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brayden Tyler Powell-Rand on Barton County District Court case for distribution of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia with a bond of $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jacob Hoch to KDOC.

RELEASED: Tina Creamer on a BCDC case after receiving a $20,000 OR with conditions of A&D conditions obey all state, federal, and local laws and stay in the state of Kansas. Stay in contact with attorney.

RELEASED: Gina Wiig on GBMC warrant for failure to appear with a $250 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.