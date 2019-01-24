2 more lawsuits filed against Newman University in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The number of lawsuits alleging that a private Catholic college in Wichita unfairly fired employees has grown to four with the filing of two new ones.

Former Newman University counseling program director John Walker claims in one of the new suits that his 2018 firing was retaliation for reporting information about an October 2017 overdose death at an off-campus party. The gathering led to the temporary suspension of three baseball players.

The other suit was filed by former School of Social Work director Sue Ellen Gardner, who says she was terminated without good cause.

Newman spokesman Clark Schafer called Walker’s allegations “without merit” and said the school couldn’t comment on Gardner’s lawsuit because it hadn’t been formally served.

A former Newman education professor and human resources director also have sued.