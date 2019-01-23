Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton after a second-half collapse in the AFC championship game, including an overtime period in which Kansas City failed to stop the New England Patriots on what turned out to be the only possession. The Patriots won the game 37-31 to reach their third consecutive Super Bowl.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NFL security is investigating whether a fan attempted to shine a laser into the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during their AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons.

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Barry Brown Jr. had 15 points, Dean Wade had 13 and Kansas State’s defense shut down No. 14 Texas Tech in a 58-45. The Big 12’s top-ranked defenses combined to force 30 turnovers. The Wildcats held Texas Tech to 33-percent shooting and never led the Red Raiders get their offense rolling. Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech with 17 points. Tariq Owens had 12.

UNDATED (AP) — Bad officiating may have dominated the AFC and NFC championships, but the trophies the Patriots and Rams won aren’t tarnished because the victors stepped up and overcame adversity on the road to earn a trip to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. The Rams didn’t panic over early deficits to the Saints and the Patriots kept their quarterback clean by manhandling the league’s top pass-rushing defense and holding the Chiefs without a sack.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and South Florida beat Wichita State 54-41 after holding the Shockers to 15 first-half points, but scoring just 24 of their own in the second half. It was the fewest points the Bulls have allowed in a first half since the 15 scored by Ohio on Nov. 16, 2018.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariano Rivera, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina and Edgar Martinez have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Rivera is baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection after setting a major league record with 652 saves while recording a 2.21 ERA during a 19-year career spent entirely with the New York Yankees. Mussina won 270 games with the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees, Halladay was 203-105 over 16 big league seasons and Martinez batted .312 with 309 home runs and 1,261 RBIs in 18 seasons with Seattle.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova has ended Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Pliskova advanced to the Australian Open women’s semifinals by winning the last five games and fighting off four match points in a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Williams. That sets up a match between Pliskova and No. 4 Naomi Osaka, who won her quarterfinal match by a 6-4, 6-1 margin over No. 6 Elina Svitolina.

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 19 points in the Toronto Raptors’ 10th consecutive home win, a 120-105 rout of the Kings. Pascal Siakam chipped in 18 points to help Toronto win for the eighth time in nine games overall despite playing without Kawhi Leonard. Serge Ibaka (ih-BAH’-kah) contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds while Leonard was given the first of two straight games off to rest his legs.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Charles Matthews nailed a baseline floater at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Michigan to a 59-57 win over Minnesota. The basket came after the Golden Gophers scored 10 straight points to tie the game. Izzy Brazdeikis scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half after being held scoreless Saturday at Wisconsin, the Wolverines’ lone loss of the season.

UNDATED (AP) — Zion Williamson hit his first 10 shots on his way to 25 points in second-ranked Duke’s 79-64 win at Pittsburgh. Third-ranked Virginia coasted to a 68-45 win over Wake Forest after opening the game on a 25-3 run. PJ Washington scored 21 points on 9 of 15 from the field and grabbed six rebounds as eighth-ranked Kentucky ripped No. 22 Mississippi State, 76-55.

Scorecard

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Duke 79 Pittsburgh 64

Final (3) Virginia 68 Wake Forest 45

Final (5) Michigan 59 Minnesota 57

Final (8) Kentucky 76 (22) Mississippi St. 55

Final Kansas St. 58 (14) Texas Tech 45

Final N. Illinois 77 (15) Buffalo 75

Final South Carolina 80 (16) Auburn 77

Final (18) Villanova 80 Butler 72

Final Alabama 74 (20) Mississippi 53

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 120 Sacramento 105

Final Oklahoma City 123 Portland 114

Final Dallas 106 L.A. Clippers 98

Final Minnesota 118 Phoenix 91