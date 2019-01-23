Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 25. North wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.