Police: 3rd suspect arrested in murder of Kan. woman, unborn child

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation into the alleged contract murder of a pregnant Kansas woman and have a third suspect in custody.

On Tuesday, police reported the arrest of 37-year-old Jeremiah Joseph Grubb of Junction City on suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder of 31-year-old Jenna Schafer. She was found dead on Christmas Day, according to police.

Two other suspects in the death are already in custody.

Prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint filed January 7, that Mashaun Jay Baker hired his co-defendant, Dion Jamel Green, to kill Schafer who was found dead in an apartment in Junction City.

Green was arrested later that day, while Baker was arrested on Jan. 2, according to police.

Green and Baker, both 33, are charged with capital murder because Schafer’s death was part of an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Green faces an additional capital murder charge because Schafer’s unborn child also died.

The shooting happened either on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, according to the criminal complaint.

Grubb was arrested Tuesday along with Julia M. Ridenhour, 20, Junction City after police conducted a search in the 600 Block of West 5th Street in Junction City on Drug and Drug Paraphernalia charges, according to a media release.

Grubb and RIdenhour are being held at the Geary County Detention Center without bond pending a first court appearance. Police have released no additional details on Grubb’s connection to the murder.