The Great Bend Panther Boys and Girls Bowling teams both rolled to easy Western Athletic Conference victories over Liberal Tuesday, each beating the Redskins 11-0 in the league match in Liberal.

Fort the boys, Stanley Corbin led the way with a 623 series. Bryce Moore rolled a 608 while Blake Sheets chipped in with a 604.

The girls were led by Kristi Wittig with a 501 series, followed by a 497 from Paige Wagner and a 444 series by Sarah Melhhaff.