Member of the KSU basketball team has encounter with police

MANHATTAN — A member of the Kansas State men’s basketball team had an encounter with police early Tuesday.

Cartier Diarra, 20, was cited Tuesday for driving on a suspended or revoked license, In addition, the tags on the vehicle he was driving had expired, according to a report released by the Riley County Police Department.

Diarra a red-shirt sophomore from Florence, South Carolina played 8 minutes, scored one point and grabbed two rebounds in the Wildcats 58-45 win over Texas Tech Tuesday night.