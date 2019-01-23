Man offers apology for burglary to NU head football coach’s home

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Lincoln man to prison for burglarizing the Lincoln home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.

Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong on Tuesday sentenced 21-year-old Andrew M. Williams to three to five years in prison. He could be eligible for parole in just over a year.

In December, Williams pleaded guilty to burglarizing Frost’s home on July 29 as well as possession of methamphetamine in a separate case.

At the hearing, Williams apologized to Frost.

Two 17-year-olds also were arrested in connection with the burglary. They are awaiting trial in adult court.