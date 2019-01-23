Jeweler claims it was trashed by Kansas competitor on Facebook

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A lawsuit making its way through federal court alleges that a Missouri jeweler was trashed online by a Kansas competitor who used a customer’s phone to write the bad review.

Meierotto Jewelers, of Kansas City, Missouri, has sued Karats Jewelers, of Overland Park, Kansas, and its owner, Akshay Anand.

After a review described Meierotto’s as “pushy,” an employee reached out to the apparent poster. The woman said in a<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/meierottojewelers/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”> Facebook conversation</a> that was submitted into evidence that she didn’t post the review but maybe someone else had. She said Anand walked away with her phone during a visit.

Anand said he was “flabbergasted” by the claim. He and his business filed a counterclaim Tuesday, alleging Karats also was wronged. Both sides are seeking damages.