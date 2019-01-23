Hoisington woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

BARTON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Buick driven by Brianna Beth Rose, 20, Hoisington, was westbound on 6th street.

The Buick ran into the right front corner of a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by Chelsey Hachmeister, 25, Hoisington, that was northbound on Hickory Street.

Rose was transported to Clara Barton Hospital. Hachmeister was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.