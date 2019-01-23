GBRC – Middle School Dance

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, January 25th, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18thStreet from 7:00 – 9:00 pm for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is $5.00 per student at the door. Students need to show their GBMS students ID’s when entering the dance. No hats will be allowed. Pizza will be available for $1.00 per slice. Popcorn and water will be provided. The dance will be supervised by staff from the 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services and Great Bend Recreation Commission staff. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110 or go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com.