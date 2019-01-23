Cop Shop (1/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/22)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. US 56 Highway.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/22)

Battery

At 3:48 a.m. Alia Lucas battered CPL Browne during arrest at 5501 9th Street Lot 11.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:51 a.m. an accident was reported at 4209 10th Street.

At 12:51 p.m. an accident was reported at Lakin & McKinley.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:34 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Polk.

At 3:49 p.m. an accident was reported at 2545 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:35 p.m. an officer arrested Ricky Bryant on three warrants at 311 Walnut Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:53 p.m. a hit and run accident was reported at 3806 Broadway Avenue.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 8:56 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 12th Street & Heizer Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:06 p.m. an accident was reported at 5th Street & Plum Street.

Chest Pain

At 9:50 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2412 Forest Avenue.