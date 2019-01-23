Dateline – Odin

Alois L. “Al” Wondra, 79, died January 22, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born February 11, 1939, on the farm, in rural Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Joseph K. and Agnes (Debes) Wondra.

Alois graduated from Odin High School in 1957. He then served in the Army from 1958 to 1959. He was a farmer while also working full time at Marlette Homes and then Fuller Brush.

Alois was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council #2630.

Survivors include: brothers, Art Wondra and wife Mary Ann, and Jerry Wondra and wife Kay all of Great Bend; sisters, Margaret White of Great Bend, Rita Legleiter and husband Cletus of St. Marys, and Jeanie Hapes and husband Elbie of Great Bend; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Thomas Wondra, brother, Bob Wondra and wife Betty, infant sister, Alice Wondra, and sisters, SR. Edith Wondra, Cecilia Schneweis and husband Lawrence, and Mary Ann Collins and husband Jim.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Vigil with Knights of Columbus Rosary will begin at 7 p.m., all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m., Friday, January 25, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, celebrated by Father Terrence Klein. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Cemetery Fund, Kans for Kids, or Claflin Ambulance Service, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.