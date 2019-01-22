Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 29 points and 15 rebounds, Devon Dotson hit the clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds left and ninth-ranked Kansas held on to beat No. 24 Iowa State 80-76. Marcus Garrett added 16 points and Lagerald Vick had 14 for the Jayhawks. Marial Shayok led the Cyclones with 26 points.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs came within a heartbeat of returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 49 years, taking the greatest dynasty in NFL history to overtime in the AFC title game. Instead, they are stuck with more heartache for an entire offseason. But with Patrick Mahomes under center, and a bevy of young talent around him, there is optimism that their close call this season is just the start of something special.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina plans to begin playing spring training games in mid-March as he recovers from recent knee surgery. The longtime star had a minor cleanup procedure on his left knee last month.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 11 years after three of top five teams lose. The Vols won both of their games last week, while Duke, Michigan and Virginia all fell.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Houston Rockets are sending veteran forward Carmelo Anthony and an undisclosed amount of cash to the Chicago Bulls. The trade ends a short-lived saga for Anthony, who averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets. He has not played since Nov. 8, and will either be traded by the Feb. 7 deadline or ultimately waived by the Bulls.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson says she pledges to aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies that will promote more “fairness and integrity.” The Saints had to settle for a tiebreaking field goal late in regulation after officials declined to call a penalty on Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for his early and high hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. The Rams tied the game on the ensuing drive and won in overtime.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that pitcher Sonny Gray has agreed to a contract with Cincinnati, adding $30.5 million from 2020-22. The Reds and New York Yankees had agreed on a deal that sent Gray to Cincinnati, pending a window for the right-hander to reach a long-term deal. Gray and the Yanks had avoided salary arbitration by working out a $7.5 million contract for 2019.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Danielle Collins is into a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time after coming back to overpower Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Australian Open. The 25-year-old American had been 0-5 in Grand Slam matches before coming to this tournament, and now is on a five-match winning streak. Stefanos Tsitsipas is the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 2007 after beating Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.

Monday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Boston College 87 (11) Florida St. 82

Final (15) Marquette 79 Providence 68

Final (23) Iowa 95 Illinois 71

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 120 Charlotte 95

Final L.A. Clippers 103 San Antonio 95

Final Minnesota 116 Phoenix 114