Tuesday Night, Wednesday Weather

Tonight A 50 percent chance of snow before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 16. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 35.