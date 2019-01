Due to weather, today’s games have been altered at Barton Community College in Great Bend.

Today’s 6:15pm Ell-Saline HS girls vs Ness City has been postponed. New date/time is this Thursday at 4:15pm.

Today’s Central Plains vs Macksville game is still on, however, tip-off time has been moved up to 6:30pm.

For the latest on information, bracket, results, etc, please refer to the tournament website and/or follow “BartonSports” on Twitter and/or Facebook.

http://bartonsports.com/information/hilltophoops/2019/index