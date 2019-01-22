Dateline: Encinitas, California

Sandy Beyer, 64, passed away December 17, 2018 at her home. She was born January 2, 1954 at Hays to Elmer J. and Bertille (Meier) Herrman.

Previously from Great Bend and Wichita, she was an Encinitas, California resident. She was of the Catholic faith and a previous member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was an Assistant Manager for Wal-mart. Sandra loved to read, garden and spend time with her family.

Survivors include, two sons, Shawn Beyer and Carissa, Kent Beyer and Mallory, all of Encinitas, California; mother, Bertille “Berdy” Herrman; one brother, Neal J. Herrman and Faye of Great Bend; one sister, Rebecca J. Desmarteau and Mike of Gardner, Kansas; four grandchildren, Hana and Owen Beyer, Virginia and Westley Beyer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer J. Herrman; a brother, Eugene J. Herrman; and a sister, Bonnie Cutrano.

There will be a visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a rosary, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Inurnment will take place at the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the A.L.S. Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

