Police: Kansas officer hospitalized after altercation with DUI suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an altercation with an officer during an arrest.

Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the intersection of West 6th Street and Wakarusa Drive regarding a single motor vehicle accident involving a Chevrolet Silverado that struck a pole, according to a media release.

While Officers were responding to the scene, they were advised the suspect had moved the vehicle to a nearby parking lot and entered the business. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Shane A. Paslay of Topeka was located and officer began investigating the accident and Mr. Paslay for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

While an officer was attempting to place Paslay under arrest, he resisted and fled northbound on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, the officer caught Paslay who continued to resist and fight the officer. The officer utilized his expandable baton on Paslay who continued to fight the officer. During the struggle, the officer fell to the ground, landing on the officer’s expandable baton, which penetrated the officer’s body.

Paslay ran from the altercation but another officer located him and placed him under arrest.

Paslay is being held on requested charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, interference with the duties of a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and operating a vehicle in violation of ignition interlock device.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threating injuries.