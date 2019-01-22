Larned wanting to retain large water supply in water rights issue

The City of Larned is looking to extend their water rights that could have an impact on future development and agriculture. A 40-year period to secure its municipal water rights is coming to an end and the governing body does not want to see access to their water reduce from the current mark.

Larned City Manager Brad Eilts says the City is still looking into the water rights.

The City of Larned has come nowhere close to using its current access to 602 million gallons of water for municipal use each year. In 2017, Larned used just less than 303 million gallons of water with roughly 61 million gallons unaccounted for. The most water used during this 40-year period was north of 440 million gallons in 1980.

Eilts says the City is working with a consultant to get a five-year extension and keep their access to 602 million gallons a year intact, rather than fall back to the recommended 440 million. Eilts noted keeping the 602 million gallons is important for agriculture purposes and if current organizations such as the Larned State Hospital and Correctional Facility decided to expand.

If the five-year extension is granted, Larned will have to produce at least one year of a water total that exceeds the 1980 total.