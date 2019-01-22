Large amounts of meth, heroin found during Pawnee Co. traffic stop

PAWNEE COUNTY — A traffic stop conducted in Larned early Tuesday morning has yielded large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, police reported Tuesday.

According to a social media post by the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, a Pawnee County deputy conducted a traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. Tuesday in Larned.

A search of the vehicle was conducted with other deputies and K-9 Officer Noa.

Hidden inside in the vehicle was 1.5 kilos of meth and a kilo of white heroin, a little more than 5.5 combined pounds of drugs.

The two subjects in the vehicle were arrested for possession with intent to distribute drugs and are each are currently held on a $100,000 bond.

The Facebook post included thanks to the “Pawnee County Attorney’s office for paying for specialized drug training to assist deputies in taking dangerous drugs off the streets. Thank you to the deputies for staying focused on a dangerous job and keeping Pawnee County safe!”