KHP: 3 fatal Kansas accidents had one thing in common

On Monday, three fatal Kansas accidents and another where the driver was critically injured had one thing in common. Those who died and the man critically injured were not wearing seat belts.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a GMC Sierra driven by Joli S. Hutto, 21, Mound Valley, was westbound on U.S. 400 two miles east of Parsons. The GMC crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by Charles J. Wass, 62, Parsons, head-on. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts and died, according to the KHP.

Just after 12:40p.m., an eastbound Lexus SUV driven by 72-year-old June Rockey of Topeka crossed U.S. 75 at 190th Road from the entrance of a convenience store in Jackson County, according to the sheriff’s department. A northbound Ford F 250 struck the Lexus. Rockey was transported to a Topeka hospital where she died. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s department.

At 2p.m. Monday, a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Tuyen T. Nguyen, 50, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 83 two miles south of Garden City. The vehicle crossed the centerline, struck a semi and a bridge rail. She was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital and died. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Just after 3:30p.m. John K. Mwithiga, 24, Lawrence, was westbound on Intestate 70 just west of Spring Creek Road when he lost control of a 1999 Acura after partially entering the snow covered median. The vehicle slid across the westbound lanes of I-70, entered the ditch, went up an embankment, crashed through a KDOT fence, rolled and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.