KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its weekly high school rankings for the week of Jan. 21.
Boys Rankings
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Topeka-Washburn Rural
4. Topeka
5. Wichita-Southeast
6. Olathe North
7. Haysville-Campus
8. Shawnee Mission East
9. Lawrence-Free State
10. Shawnee Mission South
5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Pittsburg
3. Andover Central
4. Arkansas City
5. Wichita Heights
6. Basehor Linwood
7. Salina Central
8. Bonner Springs
9. Maize South
10. Bishop Carroll
4A Boys
1. Kansas City Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Independence
6. Parsons
7. Eudora
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Ottawa
10. Abilene
3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Maur Hill
3. Santa Fe Trail
4. Beloit
5. Phillipsburg
6. Sabetha
7. Kingman
8. Cheney
9. Burlington
10. Baxter Springs
2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Hoxie
4. Eskridge-Mission Valley
5. Lawrence Seabury Academy
6. Salina-Sacred Heart
7. Ness City
8. Hutchinson Trinity
9. Wichita County
10. Pratt Skyline
1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Hanover
4. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
5. St. John-Hudson
6. Almena-Northern Valley
7. Burlingame
8. Elbing-Berean Academy
9. Osborne
10. Caldwell
Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka High
7. Mill Valley
8. Olathe East
9. Olathe North
10. Manhattan
5A Girls
1. Goddard
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Maize South
5. Wichita Heights
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. KC Schlagle
9. Wichita Kapaun
10. DeSoto
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Nickerson
4. Baldwin
5. Abilene
6. Altamont-Labette County
7. Towanda-Circle
8. Ulysses
9. Rose Hill
10. Eudora
3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Cheney
3. Haven
4. Halstead
5. Wellsville
6. Pleasant Ridge
7. Norton
8. Hesston
9. Clay Center
10. Eureka
2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Jackson Heights
3. Inman
4. Wakeeny-Trego Community
5. Johnson-Stanton County
6. Leon-Bluestem
7. Alma-Wabaunsee
8. Jefferson County North
9. Meade
10. Effingham-Atchison Co.
1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Spearville
4. Frankfort
5. Rural Vista
6. Hanover
7. Centralia
8. South Central
9. Otis Bison
10. Golden Plains