KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its weekly high school rankings for the week of Jan. 21.

Boys Rankings

6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Lawrence

3. Topeka-Washburn Rural

4. Topeka

5. Wichita-Southeast

6. Olathe North

7. Haysville-Campus

8. Shawnee Mission East

9. Lawrence-Free State

10. Shawnee Mission South

5A Boys

1. Maize

2. Pittsburg

3. Andover Central

4. Arkansas City

5. Wichita Heights

6. Basehor Linwood

7. Salina Central

8. Bonner Springs

9. Maize South

10. Bishop Carroll

4A Boys

1. Kansas City Piper

2. Bishop Miege

3. Wichita Trinity

4. Andale

5. Independence

6. Parsons

7. Eudora

8. Topeka-Hayden

9. Ottawa

10. Abilene

3A Boys

1. Girard

2. Maur Hill

3. Santa Fe Trail

4. Beloit

5. Phillipsburg

6. Sabetha

7. Kingman

8. Cheney

9. Burlington

10. Baxter Springs

2A Boys

1. Inman

2. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

3. Hoxie

4. Eskridge-Mission Valley

5. Lawrence Seabury Academy

6. Salina-Sacred Heart

7. Ness City

8. Hutchinson Trinity

9. Wichita County

10. Pratt Skyline

1A Boys

1. Claflin – Central Plains

2. Montezuma-South Gray

3. Hanover

4. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

5. St. John-Hudson

6. Almena-Northern Valley

7. Burlingame

8. Elbing-Berean Academy

9. Osborne

10. Caldwell

Girls Rankings

6A Girls

1. Derby

2. Washburn Rural

3. Olathe South

4. Blue Valley North

5. Liberal

6. Topeka High

7. Mill Valley

8. Olathe East

9. Olathe North

10. Manhattan

5A Girls

1. Goddard

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Maize

4. Maize South

5. Wichita Heights

6. McPherson

7. Blue Valley Southwest

8. KC Schlagle

9. Wichita Kapaun

10. DeSoto

4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Nickerson

4. Baldwin

5. Abilene

6. Altamont-Labette County

7. Towanda-Circle

8. Ulysses

9. Rose Hill

10. Eudora

3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central

2. Cheney

3. Haven

4. Halstead

5. Wellsville

6. Pleasant Ridge

7. Norton

8. Hesston

9. Clay Center

10. Eureka

2A Girls

1. Garden Plain

2. Jackson Heights

3. Inman

4. Wakeeny-Trego Community

5. Johnson-Stanton County

6. Leon-Bluestem

7. Alma-Wabaunsee

8. Jefferson County North

9. Meade

10. Effingham-Atchison Co.

1A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Spearville

4. Frankfort

5. Rural Vista

6. Hanover

7. Centralia

8. South Central

9. Otis Bison

10. Golden Plains