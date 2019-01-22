Great Bend Post

KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its weekly high school rankings for the week of Jan. 21.

Boys Rankings

6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Topeka-Washburn Rural
4. Topeka
5. Wichita-Southeast
6. Olathe North
7. Haysville-Campus
8. Shawnee Mission East
9. Lawrence-Free State
10. Shawnee Mission South

5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Pittsburg
3. Andover Central
4. Arkansas City
5. Wichita Heights
6. Basehor Linwood
7. Salina Central
8. Bonner Springs
9. Maize South
10. Bishop Carroll

4A Boys
1. Kansas City Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Independence
6. Parsons
7. Eudora
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Ottawa
10. Abilene

3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Maur Hill
3. Santa Fe Trail
4. Beloit
5. Phillipsburg
6. Sabetha
7. Kingman
8. Cheney
9. Burlington
10. Baxter Springs

2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Hoxie
4. Eskridge-Mission Valley
5. Lawrence Seabury Academy
6. Salina-Sacred Heart
7. Ness City
8. Hutchinson Trinity
9. Wichita County
10. Pratt Skyline

1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Hanover
4. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
5. St. John-Hudson
6. Almena-Northern Valley
7. Burlingame
8. Elbing-Berean Academy
9. Osborne
10. Caldwell

Girls Rankings

6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka High
7. Mill Valley
8. Olathe East
9. Olathe North
10. Manhattan

5A Girls
1. Goddard
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Maize
4. Maize South
5. Wichita Heights
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. KC Schlagle
9. Wichita Kapaun
10. DeSoto

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Nickerson
4. Baldwin
5. Abilene
6. Altamont-Labette County
7. Towanda-Circle
8. Ulysses
9. Rose Hill
10. Eudora

3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Cheney
3. Haven
4. Halstead
5. Wellsville
6. Pleasant Ridge
7. Norton
8. Hesston
9. Clay Center
10. Eureka

2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Jackson Heights
3. Inman
4. Wakeeny-Trego Community
5. Johnson-Stanton County
6. Leon-Bluestem
7. Alma-Wabaunsee
8. Jefferson County North
9. Meade
10. Effingham-Atchison Co.

1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Spearville
4. Frankfort
5. Rural Vista
6. Hanover
7. Centralia
8. South Central
9. Otis Bison
10. Golden Plains