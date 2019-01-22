Kansas woman dies after crash into semi, bridge rail

FINNEY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 2p.m. Monday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Tuyen T. Nguyen, 50, Wichita, was northbound on U.S. 83 two miles south of Garden City.

The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a semi in the axle and then in the axle of the trailer.

Following the impact, the Honda continued northbound and struck the guard rail for the bridge.

Nguyen was transported to the hospital in Garden City where she died. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP. The semi driver Douglas A Brittenham, 59, North Platte, was not injured.