Kan. man accused of sending 13-year-old obscene text messages

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on solicitation allegations.

A 13-year-old Salina girl told a friend she received sexually explicit text messages and photos from a man via a social media app on December 23, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The friend contacted school officials.

Following an investigation, police arrested Tanner J. Becker, 23, Herrington, on suspicion of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, electronic solicitation, and promoting obscenity, according to Forrester.

Becker remains in custody, according to the Saline County jail records.