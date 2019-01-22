Great Bend Post

Kan. man accused of sending 13-year-old obscene text messages

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on  solicitation allegations.

Becker -photo Saline Co.

A 13-year-old Salina girl told a friend she received sexually explicit text messages and  photos from a man via a social media app on December 23, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The friend contacted school officials.

Following an investigation, police arrested Tanner J. Becker, 23, Herrington, on suspicion of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, electronic solicitation, and promoting obscenity, according to Forrester.

Becker remains in custody, according to the Saline County jail records.

 