How no USDA reports affects agriculture

As a result of the prolonged partial government shutdown, several USDA grain production, supply and demand reports have been postponed indefinitely. And the grain markets have moved forward without the benefit of those USDA numbers…but that information still remains vital, according to a K-State grain market economist. Dan O’Brien says that the absence of the USDA reports which were to be released the second week of January is not without consequences.

Nor have the markets had access to grain usage numbers, which O’Brien notes are currently important to feedgrain price discovery in particular.

O’Brien also says the uncertainty about how much winter wheat was actually planted this past fall would have been addressed in a USDA report earlier this month. However, that is on hold as well.