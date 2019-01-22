Cop Shop (1/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/21)

Structure Fire

At 5:32 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 211 E. E Street in Ellinwood.

Fire

At 2:53 p.m. a fire was reported at 379 NW 40 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 3024 Railroad Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/21)

Back Pain

At 2:40 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2611 27th Street Apt 11.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:14 a.m. an officer arrested Andrea Moser at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.

At 8:14 a.m. an officer arrested Erin Burton at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.

At 9:56 a.m. an officer arrested Eric Buckley at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.

Theft

At 10:44 a.m. theft of an iPhone 5S was reported at 3502 10th Street.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 2:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 800 Monroe Street.

Injury Accident

At 3:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 2108 24th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:01 p.m. an officer arrested Benjamin Bruce on two warrants at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

At 9:24 p.m. an officer arrested McKinley Payne at 10th Street & Stone Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 9:51 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 1000 Main Street.