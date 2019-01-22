Cop Shop (1/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/21)
Structure Fire
At 5:32 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 211 E. E Street in Ellinwood.
Fire
At 2:53 p.m. a fire was reported at 379 NW 40 Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 3024 Railroad Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/21)
Back Pain
At 2:40 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2611 27th Street Apt 11.
Warrant Arrest
At 8:14 a.m. an officer arrested Andrea Moser at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.
At 8:14 a.m. an officer arrested Erin Burton at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.
At 9:56 a.m. an officer arrested Eric Buckley at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.
Theft
At 10:44 a.m. theft of an iPhone 5S was reported at 3502 10th Street.
EMS / Fire Assistance
At 2:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 800 Monroe Street.
Injury Accident
At 3:11 p.m. an accident was reported at 2108 24th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 6:01 p.m. an officer arrested Benjamin Bruce on two warrants at 1408 Kansas Avenue.
At 9:24 p.m. an officer arrested McKinley Payne at 10th Street & Stone Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 9:51 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 1000 Main Street.