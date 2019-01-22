Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/21)

BOOKED: Andrea Moser of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,425.50 cash only. Newton County District warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Erin Burton of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court case on failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Buckley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $692.50 cash only or to serve 28 days in jail.

BOOKED: Justin Wilson of Tahlequah, OK on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tammy Lowe of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence for 30 days.

BOOKED: Benjamin Bruce on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $1,041 cash only or 85 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond of $371.75 cash only or 351 days in jail. Kiowa County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a $1,834.86 cash only bond.

BOOKED: McKinley Keith Payne on Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Matthew Grandclair of Great Bend on a Great Bend warrant with no conditions.

RELEASED: Erin Burton of Hoisington on GBMC case for failure to appear, posted $250 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Justin Wilson of Tahlequah, OK posted a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Mark A. Caton of Great Bend received a 48-hour OR bond on BCDC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Tiffany Marie Wedgeworth on BCDC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Juana G. Perez on GBMC warrant with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: McKinley Payne on BCDC warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.