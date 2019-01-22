19-year-old woman from Hays dies after I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after noon Tuesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Malibu driven by Ashlen Leigh Lemon 19, Hays,was westbound on Interstate 70 two miles west of Junction City.

The driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The vehicle entered the median and struck the guardrail.

Lemon was transported to the hospital in Junction City where she died. Lemon was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.