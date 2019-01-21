Willard Behrle

Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

HOISINGTON — Willard “Scott” the “Mountain Man” Behrle, 58, passed away January 17, 2019, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born April 22, 1960, at Anthony, to Wilburt and Hazel (Bemis) Behrle.

Scott, a resident of Hoisington since 2012 coming from Kinsley, was a self-employed arborist, previously working at Scholfield Mill Right, Dodge City. He was a member of the First Street Church of God, Hoisington, and enjoyed building hot rods.

He was previously married to Corinne Bright, of Tonkawa, OK, and Anita Watkins of Kinsley. Other survivors include two daughters, Melissa Hipp and husband Joe, and Jennifer Behrle-Rhodes and husband Richard, all of Hoisington; one step daughter, Valerie Schroth and husband Josh, of Blue Springs, MO; two sisters, Diana Glaze, of Otis, and Liz Hull Cotton of Pueblo, CO; seven grandchildren and three step grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 25, 2019, at First Street Church of God in Hoisington with Rev. Dick Ogle. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, KS 67544. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for the Scott Behrle Expense Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

