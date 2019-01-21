Urban voted to be next Great Bend City Council president

The Great Bend City Council took on its new look Monday night with the elected officials from November’s general election taking their seats among the eight-member board.

Brock McPherson won a second term on the Council. Dana Dawson returned to the governing body after spending 14 years on the Council in a different ward. Jessica Milsap and Chad Somers meanwhile, started their first stint on the board.

Selecting a new president of the council was on the agenda where McPherson nominated Dawson.

Brock McPherson Audio

Councilmember Jolene Biggs nominated Cory Urban, who was elected to the Council in 2017. Urban, who did not vote, received four votes compared to the three for Dawson to become the next president.

The council president will serve in the temporary absence of the Mayor.

In other Great Bend City Council meeting news from Jan. 21, 2019…

– Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says 8th Street will be opened up to traffic Tuesday, Jan. 22 between Grant and McKinley. The Council approved the placement of stop signs at each ends of the street.

– Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says based on data collected, 2,090 vehicles were recorded going through the Trail of Lights in 2018. This accounted for the cars going through when greeters were stationed for two-hour periods on 26 nights.

– The Council voted 6-2 against administration’s recommendation to approve a $50,000 hire of Retail Strategies to gather market data on Great Bend and recruit businesses to town.

– The Council voted 6-2 against McPherson’s motion to move the meeting start time from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meetings will remain at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.