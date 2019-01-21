Great Bend Post

Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory 

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment 

8:30-9A          “Info-Trak”

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A    “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – Chip will talk about the Farmers National land values results with the Sr. VP of Real Estate Operations at Farmers National Company Randy Dickhut. 

11A-11:30   “Viewpoints” 

11:30-12:00  “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include Great Bend High School Instructional coaches Sarah Ellegood and Karen Maier who will talk about “Learning Walk”. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             Guests include Mike North with the Commodity Risk Management Group.

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”