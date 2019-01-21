Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

This Week’s High School Basketball Schedule

by

Tuesday Games (**Boys only)

Western Athletic Conference
**Garden City @ Ulysses

Central Kansas League
Phillipsburg @ Hoisington
Hutch Trinity @ Smoky Valley

Central Praire League
Dighton @ Otis-Bison
Victoria @ Ellis

Other Area Games
Russell @ Smith Center
Natoma @ Chase
Wilson @ Osborne
Ellsworth @ S.E. Saline

Thursday Games
Pratt @ Hoisington

Friday

Western Athletic Conference
**Great Bend @ Dodge City
Salina Central @ Hays

Central Kansas League
Buhler @ Hesston
Smoky Valley @ Clay Center
Sterling @ Hillsboro

Central Prairie League
Ellinwood @ Lyons
Otis-Bison @ Sylvan United
LaCrosse @ Victoria

Other Area Games
Rock Hills @ Wilson
Chase @ Pike Valley
Abilene @ TMP