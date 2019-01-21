SPONSORED: Hays chamber seeks Communications Coordinator

The Hays Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking qualified applicants for the full-time position of Communications Coordinator. This position reports to the Executive Director of the HACC and works closely with the rest of the HACC staff, Board of Directors, Chamber members and other stakeholders. This position is responsible for writing, design and production of any internal and external communications for the HACC.

Must have proficiency in general computer skills in Word, Excel and Adobe Creative Suite; strong written and oral communication abilities; photography experience; be highly energetic, organized and self-motivated with superior attention to details; be able to understand, assist and promote the Chamber mission. Must have portfolio of work to share during interview stage. Send cover letter and resume to:

Tammy Wellbrock

Hays Area Chamber of Commerce

2700 Vine Street

Hays, KS 67601

tammy@discoverhays.com

Resumes will be accepted until position filled.