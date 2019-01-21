Sheriff: 3 teens accused of burglaries at Kan. bed and breakfast

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries and have suspects in custody.

Sunday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a residence located at 307 Highland Avenue in Denison, according to sheriff Tim Morse.

Deputies seized property believed to have been taken in the three burglaries including a Sunday morning burglary to the Muleskinner Lodge, 10910 W. Road in Denison.

The lodge in recent years had been operated as a bed and breakfast facility. Trevor James Hurteau, 18, and Christopher Lee McGee, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, all of Denison were arrested on burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and trespassing charges, according to Morse.

The trio allegedly broke into the lodge after 1:30 am Sunday morning and removed property from the premises. Hurteau and the 15-year-old allegedly committed two additional burglaries, thefts, trespassed and damaged property at the same location between November to mid-December of 2018.

Hurteau and McGee are currently being held in the Jackson County Jail. The juvenile is being held in a juvenile detention facility. All three subjects are awaiting bond at this time.