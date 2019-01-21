Great Bend Post

Most of Kan. congressional delegation support Trump’s shutdown-ending compromise

WASHINGTON — In a bid to break the shutdown stalemate, President Donald Trump offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for his long-promised border wall.

Over the weekend, republican members of the Kansas congressional delegation offered their support of the proposal.

Democrats were quick to dismiss the proposal as a “nonstarter.” Kansas Third District Congresswoman Sharice Davids has not released a statement on the President’s proposal.