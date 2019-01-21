Most of Kan. congressional delegation support Trump’s shutdown-ending compromise

WASHINGTON — In a bid to break the shutdown stalemate, President Donald Trump offered to extend temporary protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for his long-promised border wall.

Over the weekend, republican members of the Kansas congressional delegation offered their support of the proposal.

I applaud @realDonaldTrump for moving this forward & hope my Democrat colleagues will join in reopening the government with this assured border security. — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) January 19, 2019

Today, @POTUS outlined a viable plan to secure our borders, provide protections for DACA recipients and reopen the government. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) January 19, 2019

Today, President Trump delivered a thoughtful offer to secure our border and reopen government. The president was clear that he is willing to find common ground to solve this problem by addressing points Democrats have long called for. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) January 19, 2019

Once again, the President is showing an extreme amount of patience and desire to work with Democrats on a reasonable solution to the crisis on our southern border. We are waiting for Democrats to act in good faith and get onboard with these negotiations. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 19, 2019

Democrats were quick to dismiss the proposal as a “nonstarter.” Kansas Third District Congresswoman Sharice Davids has not released a statement on the President’s proposal.