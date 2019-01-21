Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did what they’ve been doing for the better part of two decades Sunday night, making crucial plays when they mattered in a 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, they’re headed back to the Super Bowl with another chance to win the Lombardi Trophy, while the Chiefs are headed into the offseason.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ defense collapsed in the fourth quarter and overtime as the New England Patriots escaped with a 37-31 victory in the AFC title game. Tom Brady led the Patriots downfield in the extra session, and Rex Burkhead’s short TD plunge gave them their third straight trip to the Super Bowl without allowing Kansas City another shot with the ball.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes struggled in the first half and dazzled in the second, but nobody knows how he might have fared in overtime. The Chiefs’ star quarterback was forced to watch from the bench as the Patriots scored on the only possession of the extra session to give New England a 37-31 victory in the AFC championship game.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals had plenty of opinions this weekend after Cubs star Kris Bryant called their city ‘boring’ at a fan event in Chicago. Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia said the back-and-forth was a good winter warmup to the upcoming baseball season.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Sooners believe they must become a preferred destination for top defensive talent if they hope to break through and challenge Alabama and Clemson for national supremacy. That’s one of the top priorities for new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. He says Oklahoma had already gotten things started before he arrived with a 2019 recruiting class that includes six four-star signees.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Six teams in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 lost in the past week to set the stage for significant movement in the next college basketball poll. The list includes top-ranked Duke falling to Syracuse, while No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Virginia suffered their first losses of the season. Third-ranked Tennessee won two games and has a chance to take over at No. 1 for the first time since 2008.

National Headlines

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Greg Zuerlein drilled a 57-yard field goal in overtime to complete the Los Angeles Rams’ comeback in a 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game at a raucous New Orleans Superdome. The game-ending kick came after Drew Brees heaved a fluttering pass that was picked off by John Johnson III on the first drive of the extra period. The Saints were on the verge of a 23-20 victory until Zuerlein hit a 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New England Patriots also needed overtime before Rex Burkhead’s 2-yard TD gave them a 37-31 victory over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Kansas City. Burkhead had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Tom Brady was intercepted twice while completing 30 of 46 passes for 348 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs trailed 17-7 in the fourth quarter until Damien Williams scored three touchdowns, including receptions of one and 23 yards from Patrick Mahomes.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers find themselves 16 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013-14 NBA season. The Pacers won for the fourth time in six games as Victor Oladipo contributed 21 points to a 120-95 thumping of the Hornets. Darren Collison added 19 points and nine assists for the Pacers, who jumped to a 32-16 lead late in the first quarter.

UNDATED (AP) — Ky Bowman was 6-for-8 from 3-point range while scoring 37 points as Boston College handed No. 11 Florida State its third straight loss, 87-82. Jordan Chatman added 17 points including three straight 3-pointers during a 21-4 run to start the second half. Sam Hauser scored 25 points and Markus Howard added 24 as No. 15 Marquette rallied past Providence, 79-68, and freshman Joe Wieskamp matched a career high with 24 points as No. 23 Iowa routed Illinois 95-71.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT L.A. Rams 26 New Orleans 23

Final OT New England 37 Kansas City 31

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Boston College 87 (11) Florida St. 82

Final (15) Marquette 79 Providence 68

Final (23) Iowa 95 Illinois 71

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 120 Charlotte 95

Final L.A. Clippers 103 San Antonio 95

Final Minnesota 116 Phoenix 114